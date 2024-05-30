RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Barber kept in lockup for reaching late at cop's house in UP's Budaun
May 30, 2024  20:34
A barber was kept in a lockup at a police station in Bdaun for allegedly reaching late at a police officer's residence for a haircut, officials said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred when circle officer Sunil Kumar had called Vinod Kumar, a barber, at this residence for a haircut, they said. 

Talking to the media, the victim's brother Shiv Kumar said, "Vinod was busy with other customers so he got a bit late in reaching the residence of the CO. A few hours later some police personnel came to our shop. They closed it and took Vinod to the Bisauli police station." 

"They kept Vinod in the lock-up till Wednesday afternoon," he added. 

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that the matter has come to his notice and an investigation is underway. 

"Action will be taken against the person responsible," Priyadarshi said. -- PTI
