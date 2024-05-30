Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding on July 12





Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now in Italy and France for a second pre-wedding bash. More celebs have left for the celebrations. The first bash abroad was held on May 29 and the second one will be held on June 1.





The couple's lavish first pre-wedding celebrations, a three-day fiesta in Jamnagar, in early March, reportedly cost a whopping Rs 1259 crore.

Anant Ambani and Radhika's Wedding will be held in Mumbai on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. The wedding will be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way. The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception.