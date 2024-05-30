8 die of suspected heat stroke in Bihar amid heatwave





The state disaster management department, while confirming the number of deaths, said the cause of death could not be ascertained since most of the bereaved family members refused to go for post-mortem examinations while reports of the other deceased are awaited.





The state reeled under the sizzling heat as the day temperature crossed 44 degrees C at several places across the state on Thursday.





Buxar recorded the highest temperature of 47.1 deg C.





Eight deaths due to suspected heat stroke were reported from Arwal, Buxar, Rohtas and Begusarai districts.





"Only after receiving the autopsy reports, the authorities will be in a position to state the reasons behind the deaths. As of now, we can't comment on this. Some post-mortem examination reports are awaited. We are waiting for that," a senior official of the state disaster management department said.





Amid intense heatwave conditions in the state, the Bihar government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and Anganwadi centres until June 8. -- PTI

