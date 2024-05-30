RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


21 killed as bus with Haryana devotees falls into gorge in Jammu
May 30, 2024  18:14
Rescue operation underway at the accident site/ANI on X
Rescue operation underway at the accident site/ANI on X
Twenty-one people were killed and 47 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the accident. 

The accident took place at the Tungi-Morh in the Chowki Chora belt of the district, the officials said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge. 

A police spokesperson said at about 12:35 pm, the bus bearing registration number UP81CT-4058 fell into the gorge, killing 21 passengers and injuring 47. 

The bus was carrying devotees from Haryana's Kurukshetra and was headed towards Shiv Khori in the Pouni area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. 

It had started its journey from Uttar Pradesh. 

The bodies have been shifted to the Akhnoor sub-district hospital, the police spokesperson said, adding that of the injured, seven have been admitted in the Akhnoor hospital and 40 in the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. 

The rescue operation is going on, the official added. -- PTI
