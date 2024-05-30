RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze
May 30, 2024  01:02
File image
File image
Sixteen cars were gutted by a fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

More than 100 cars were parked in the facility, but timely action by the police and fire department saved the rest of the vehicles, deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said. 

The incident was reported at 1.17 am. 

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service said. 

A case has been registered in the incident and investigations are underway, police said. 

The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the officials said. 

Earlier, the officials said that 17 cars were gutted but Madhu Vihar SHO Rajesh Sinha later confirmed that 16 vehicles were damaged in the fire. 

"Some vehicles were damaged but we managed to save the rest. There were no injuries in the incident," DFS officer Yashwant Meena said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Game zone fire: Accused partner among killed; another co-owner held
Game zone fire: Accused partner among killed; another co-owner held

Another partner or co-owner of the firm that operated the recreation facility has been nabbed which took the number of persons arrested in the case to five, officials said.

Cong attacks Modi over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
Cong attacks Modi over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

"His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," the Congress leader alleged.

RBI imposes biz restrictions on Edelweiss
RBI imposes biz restrictions on Edelweiss

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss Group's lending and asset reconstruction arms on concerns over evergreening of loans. The central bank has asked ECL Finance Ltd (ECL) to cease and desist from...

After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand
After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand

This second tranche of citizenship certificates were issued on Wednesday, days before the final phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Ranji winner Dhawal Kulkarni named Mumbai's bowling mentor
Ranji winner Dhawal Kulkarni named Mumbai's bowling mentor

Meanwhile, the MCA's apex council decided to felicitate legendary batter and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday on July 10.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances