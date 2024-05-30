16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze





No one was injured in the incident.





More than 100 cars were parked in the facility, but timely action by the police and fire department saved the rest of the vehicles, deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.





The incident was reported at 1.17 am.





Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service said.





A case has been registered in the incident and investigations are underway, police said.





The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the officials said.





Earlier, the officials said that 17 cars were gutted but Madhu Vihar SHO Rajesh Sinha later confirmed that 16 vehicles were damaged in the fire.





"Some vehicles were damaged but we managed to save the rest. There were no injuries in the incident," DFS officer Yashwant Meena said. -- PTI

