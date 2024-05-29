RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Western Railway restores services 24 hrs after goods train derail at Palghar
May 29, 2024  22:41
In a huge relief for passengers, the Western Railway on Wednesday evening restored train services at Palghar station near Mumbai where a goods train derailed a day before. 

Seven wagons of the goods train carrying iron coils derailed at Palghar, located around 100 km from Mumbai, at 5.08 pm on Tuesday, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson earlier said. 

No casualties were reported. 

The goods train was heading to Karambeli in Gujarat from Visakhapatnam. 

Due to the impact of the derailed wagons and coils, the tracks and overhead equipment suffered major damage. 

A spokesperson said that the railway track damaged due to the derailment of the train was certified fit for operations with a speed restriction at 5.30 pm. 

"A junior administrative grade enquiry by a five-member panel has been ordered into the derailment," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway. -- PTI
