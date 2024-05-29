RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Students in Karnataka college clash over playing song
May 29, 2024  23:31
File image
File image
A clash broke out between two groups of students at an engineering college in Bidar of Karnataka over playing a song from actor Prabhas-starrer Adipurush at a cultural event on Wednesday, the police sources said. 

Soon after the 'Jai Sriram' song was played, a section of students took objection to it and clashed with another group in the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar. 

According to sources, one student was injured in the scuffle inside the college auditorium. 

Upon learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. PTI
