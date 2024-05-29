Students in Karnataka college clash over playing song





Soon after the 'Jai Sriram' song was played, a section of students took objection to it and clashed with another group in the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar.





According to sources, one student was injured in the scuffle inside the college auditorium.





Upon learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. PTI

