Stop Modi's meditation telecast: Cong to EC

Stop Modi's meditation telecast: Cong to ECMay 29, 2024 21:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
The Congress alleged on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari from May 30 and urged the Election Commission to ensure it is not aired by the media as it violates the model code of conduct.
A delegation of Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum in this regard along with 27 other complaints of alleged model code violations by the BJP in the last few days.
The Congress claimed that the meditation programme by the prime minister in Kanyakumari's 'Dhyan Mandapam" was a "clear violation" of the silence period ahead of the June 1 voting in Modi's Varanasi constituency and other seats.
It was also in breach of the Model Code of Conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the opposition party claimed.
It said that on May 28, several news agencies reported on the trip that Narendra Modi would be taking to Kanyakumari, where he would undertake 48 hours of meditation starting on May 30.
"The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting," the Congress memorandum to the EC said. -- PTI
