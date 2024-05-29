RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stock markets fall for 4th day on profit taking
May 29, 2024  16:57
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, falling for the fourth day running amid profit-taking by cautious investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 667.55 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 74,502.90. It went below the 75,000 mark to hit the day's low of 74,454.55, plunging 715.9 points or 0.95 per cent. 

The BSE benchmark hit its all-time peak of 76,009.68 on May 27. The NSE Nifty dropped 183.45 points or 0.80 per cent to 22,704.70. 

The 50-share barometer hit its lifetime high of 23,110.80 on Monday. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest laggards. Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Nestle, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
