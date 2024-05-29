RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shehzadas will blame EVMs after results: Shah
May 29, 2024  15:35
image
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that they will blame EVMs for their defeat after the Lok Sabha election results are out.

"On June 4 after counting of votes, the two 'Shehzadas' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say that they lost the elections due to faulty EVMs. They have decided that they will blame the EVM for their defeat," Shah said in an election rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Both the Congress and Samajwadi Party are constituents in the Opposition INDIA bloc and they have a seat-sharing arrangement in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In March this year, accusing the BJP of subverting democratic institutions, Rahul Gandhi said: "Modi can't win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI, and I-T. We asked the Election Commission to count the VVPAT also. But our demand hasn't been accepted."

Accusing the Congress of scaring the nation concerning the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government will take back PoK as it belongs to India.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'40 Years On, Saaransh Is Still Relevant'
'40 Years On, Saaransh Is Still Relevant'

'It hasn't wrinkled because truth doesn't wrinkle. It's like fire; it burns every time you touch it.'

Juvenile board members under scanner over bail to Porsche teen
Juvenile board members under scanner over bail to Porsche teen

The JJB granted bail to the teenager hours after the incident. It also asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer
Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the Men in Blue side.

'Nothing new, it's just a shame': A B de Villiers
'Nothing new, it's just a shame': A B de Villiers

The cause of outrage is the presence of just one black player in the South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

2 killed after being hit by car in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy
2 killed after being hit by car in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy

The accused driver has been taken into custody and the injured were admitted to hospital, police said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances