Shehzadas will blame EVMs after results: Shah





"On June 4 after counting of votes, the two 'Shehzadas' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say that they lost the elections due to faulty EVMs. They have decided that they will blame the EVM for their defeat," Shah said in an election rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.





Both the Congress and Samajwadi Party are constituents in the Opposition INDIA bloc and they have a seat-sharing arrangement in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.





In March this year, accusing the BJP of subverting democratic institutions, Rahul Gandhi said: "Modi can't win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI, and I-T. We asked the Election Commission to count the VVPAT also. But our demand hasn't been accepted."





Accusing the Congress of scaring the nation concerning the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government will take back PoK as it belongs to India.





Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that they will blame EVMs for their defeat after the Lok Sabha election results are out.