Proud that I am going to jail to save my country: Arvind Kejriwal
May 29, 2024  20:14
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has to surrender on June 2 in the excise policy case at the end of his interim bail period, on Wednesday said he is proud going to jail to "save" his country. 

The Aam Aadmi Party convener is out on an interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2. 

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

"I am ready to go back to jail again on June 2. And I am proud that I am going to jail to save my country," Kejriwal told PTI Videos in Jalandhar. 

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, "They (BJP) say Kejriwal indulged in corruption...they don't have even one proof. People are saying if Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one is honest in this world." 

"They say there has been theft of Rs 100 crore. They conducted raids at 500 places, they did not get even one paise, did that Rs 100 crore vanish in thin air?" he asked. 

The Delhi CM said that in a TV interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked that Kejriwal is saying you don't have any proof and no recovery has been made then why he has been arrested. -- PTI
