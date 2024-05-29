RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal files anticipatory bail plea in rape case
May 29, 2024  17:21
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.

 According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31. 

 His advocate filed an anticipatory bail application in the Special Court for cases involving MPs/MLAs. Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

 He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan LS seat went to polls, and is still at large. A Special Court for Elected Representatives has issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT. 

 However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman. All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands. -- PTI
