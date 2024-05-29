Poaching of MPs: Court summons Atishi today

The other news related to AAP is that the Supreme Courts Registry refuses urgent listing request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case.

And more on the Atishi case: Earlier in April, the BJP issued a defamation notice to Atishi after she made allegations that she was pressured to join the party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.





Launching an attack against the BJP Atishi said, "I want to ask the BJP how they formed governments in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh without attaining majority seats. How MPs from their parties come to join the BJP."





Lashing out further, she said, "I also want to know how, after the NCP gets divided into two factions and the leaders who join the BJP get rid of all CBI and ED cases. The BJP must answer that when Praful Patel joined the BJP, all the cases related to the Air India scam got closed."





She added that Operation Lotus is no secret. AAP does not need to answer on this but the BJP needs to answer how they are forming governments without managing to win by the majority in states.