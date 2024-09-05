Sign inCreate Account
Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard before going down against top seeds Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani 2-6 in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.
India's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more in Paris on Thursday.
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment: 'It's a conspiracy by Congress'
The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used rajasi sawari instead of shahi sawari.
India's Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, finished fourth and last in the sprint race clocking 12.31 seconds.