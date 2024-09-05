RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TOP STORIES

Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered

Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard before going down against top seeds Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani 2-6 in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 5, 2024

India's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more in Paris on Thursday.

Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment: 'It's a conspiracy by Congress'

Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used rajasi sawari instead of shahi sawari.

Simran misses out on Paralympic medal by a whisker

India's Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, finished fourth and last in the sprint race clocking 12.31 seconds.

