NIA charges ULFA-I chief in Army camp attack case
May 29, 2024  23:40
ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah/File image
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent chief Paresh Baruah and five others for conspiring to target army camps as part of an anti-India agenda, the central agency said. 

They have been charged for various criminal offences in a 2023 case involving a terror attack on an army camp by the proscribed terrorist organisation in Assam, the NIA said in a statement. "Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, a banned terrorist outfit, had hatched the conspiracy and planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youth had lobbed two grenades at the army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam on the evening of 22nd November 2023," it said. 

No one was injured in the assault, which was part of a bigger conspiracy to kill or injure army personnel through a series of grenade attacks on army camps across the state, the probe agency said. -- PTI
