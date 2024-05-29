RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Monsoon in Kerala in 24 hours
May 29, 2024  15:28
The conditions continue to become favourable for the monsoon onset over Kerala during next 24 hours and advance of monsoon over some parts of Northeastern States during the same period, says IMD.
'40 Years On, Saaransh Is Still Relevant'
'It hasn't wrinkled because truth doesn't wrinkle. It's like fire; it burns every time you touch it.'

Juvenile board members under scanner over bail to Porsche teen
The JJB granted bail to the teenager hours after the incident. It also asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the Men in Blue side.

'Nothing new, it's just a shame': A B de Villiers
The cause of outrage is the presence of just one black player in the South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

2 killed after being hit by car in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy
The accused driver has been taken into custody and the injured were admitted to hospital, police said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

