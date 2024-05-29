Monsoon in Kerala in 24 hours

Sign inCreate Account
'It hasn't wrinkled because truth doesn't wrinkle. It's like fire; it burns every time you touch it.'
The JJB granted bail to the teenager hours after the incident. It also asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the Men in Blue side.
The cause of outrage is the presence of just one black player in the South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The accused driver has been taken into custody and the injured were admitted to hospital, police said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.