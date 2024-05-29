RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi@Bengal: TMC misguiding Muslims
May 29, 2024  12:41
PM in a road show in West Bengal
PM in a road show in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was giving away the rights of "original" OBCs to Muslims by issuing "false caste certificates". Addressing an election rally at Kakdwip in Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat, he accused the TMC of not allowing the implementation of development schemes in West Bengal with its mantra "eta hotey debona" (will not let it happen). 

 "To appease a section, the TMC government is openly attacking the Constitution, which has given reservations to Dalits and backward castes. But an open loot of reservations happened in West Bengal... false OBC certificates were issued to Muslims," he alleged. 

 "The Calcutta High Court has cancelled these false certificates but the TMC cannot accept this verdict. They are misguiding the Muslims," he added. 

 Modi attacked the TMC, accusing it of preventing the implementation of central schemes for fishermen, and other initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He said Matua community members will get Indian citizenship with "aan, baan aur shaan" (respect that's due to them). Modi accused the TMC government of compromising national security by allowing unchecked infiltration into West Bengal from across its borders.

 "TMC and INDIA bloc are pushing West Bengal to the direction opposite to development. Trinamool Congress even takes cut money from PM Awas and mid-day meal projects," he alleged. 

 He charged "TMC goons" of attacking Bharat Sevashram and Ramakrishna Mission establishments in the state. "To enforce 'Viksit Bharat', we need a 'Viksit Bengal'," he added. PTI 
