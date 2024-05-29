MLA's son present during Porsche crash: Patole





According to police, a teenage son of a builder was driving the car after consuming alcohol in Kalyani Nagar area.





Speaking to reporters, Patole also claimed a car race was going on at the time of the accident. He reiterated the demand for a CBI probe and asked police to "reveal" the names of persons present in the car.





"A car race was going on. Some high-profile persons were travelling in that (Porsche) car after consuming liquor at a pub," the Congress leader said. "Who is the minister who called up the police station and who is the MLA whose son was present in the car?" Patole asked and demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speak up on the incident.





The minor driver of the car was sent to remand home till June 5 while his father and grandfather were arrested by the police for allegedly trying to scuttle probe. PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday claimed some "high profile" persons, including an MLA's son, got drunk at a pub and travelled in the Porsche car which fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune ten days back.