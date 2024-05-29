Man axes 8 to death family members, hangs himself





The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said. The reason behind the incident was not yet clear. Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters. Police were conducting a probe into the incident. -- PTI

A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday.