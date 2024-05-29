RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man axes 8 to death family members, hangs himself
May 29, 2024  09:59
A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday. 

 The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said. The reason behind the incident was not yet clear. Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters. Police were conducting a probe into the incident. -- PTI
