Kerala YouTuber held for setting up swimming pool inside moving car





He allegedly set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a moving car by lining it with a tarpaulin sheet and filling it with water.





The YouTuber, Sanju Techy, posted a video of the stunt, which quickly gained thousands of views.





In the video, Sanju and his friends are seen enjoying themselves in the water-filled car while it drives down the road.





The Motor Vehicle Department took stringent action on Wednesday against the popular YouTuber for violating various traffic rules.





The registration certificate of the vehicle was also suspended. In a recent video posted by him on his social media channel, the YouTuber is seen swimming in the "pool" inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water. -- PTI

A YouTuber from Kerala is facing serious trouble after allegedly attempting a risky stunt inspired by a popular Malayalam movie.