'Is EC preparing to manipulate the elections?'





In the pleas by Association for Democratic Rights and others, the top court of the land held that suspicions regarding tampering of the voting machines were 'unfounded'.





And last week a vacation bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing on the application filed by ADR to upload polling booth-wise voter turnout data on the ECI Web site during the Lok Sabha elections.





The NGO's writ petition, filed in 2019, will now be heard by the Supreme Court after the Lok Sabha elections are over.





How do these two decisions by the Supreme Court affect the electoral process?





Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to M G Devasahayam, retired IAS officer who had gone to the Supreme Court to do away with EVM base voting style on behalf of the Citizens Commission on Elections, to find out.





Last month the Supreme Court of India turned down pleas for reviving paper ballots and also cross-verification of votes cast on electronic voting machines with a voter verifiable paper audit trail or VVPAT.