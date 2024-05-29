RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India successfully test fires Rudra M-II missile
May 29, 2024  18:32
The flight-test of the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile/Courtesy DRDO on X
India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile off the coast of Odisha, defence sources said. 

The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control & guidance algorithm, they said. 

RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for the air-to-surface role to neutralise various types of enemy assets. 

The missile was flight-tested from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force. 

The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship, officials said. 

Several state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into the missile system. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all DRDO and IAF on the successful test flight of RudraM-II. -- PTI
