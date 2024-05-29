RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Goods train derails near Mumbai, train ops hit
May 29, 2024  09:42
The Western Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains following the derailment of a goods train at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra and the restoration work is on more than 15 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Seven wagons of the goods train derailed at Palghar, located around 100 km from Mumbai, at 5.08 pm on Tuesday, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson earlier said here.

No casualties were reported.

The goods train with 43 wagons and carrying iron coils was heading to Karambeli in Gujarat from Visakhapatnam.

As per railway sources, seven wagons including the guard's van from the rear end derailed, and some of them fell on their sides with iron coils thrown off over the tracks.
        
Due to the impact of the derailed wagons and coils, the tracks and overhead equipment suffered major damage, they said.

The Western Railway has announced the complete/partial cancellation, short-termination and diversion of several trains due to the incident.
 
Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, told PTI on Wednesday that all the derailed wagons and guard's van have been removed from the site. 

He said that since last night, they have started single line operation and some trains were being operated on the (down) line between Boisar-Palghar-Kelve Road stations. 
