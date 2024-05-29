RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Garmee hai kaafi': Rahul swelters under intense heat while delivering speech at UP rally
May 29, 2024  01:17
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday experienced the intense heat as he was delivering his speech at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. 

During his address, he drank water from a bottle and told the audience garmee hai kaafi (it's too hot)." 

After this, he poured water from the bottle on his head, prompting a cheer from the crowd. Gandhi was seeking votes for Sadal Prasad, the Congress candidate from Bansgaon (SC) Lok Sabha seat. 

Bansgaon (SC) Lok Sabha seat covers assembly segments of Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC) and Chillupar in Gorakhpur district, and assembly segments of Rudrapur and Barhaj in Deoria district. 

There are eight candidates in the fray from Bansgaon (SC) seat with the main electoral contest between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan and Prasad. 

Bansgaon will vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on June 1. -- PTI
