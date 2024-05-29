RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four years and the trial has not even begun: Umar Khalid's partner
May 29, 2024  10:49
Umar Khalid with his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri in happier times
On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a trial court in Delhi rejected Dr Umar Khalid's bail. This is the third rejection since the fiery student leader was put behind bars on charges of having conspired to plan the February 2020 Delhi riots.

In September, Umar will complete four years in jail. Banojyotsna Lahiri, a researcher in Delhi and his partner since 2013, tells Jyoti Punwani what these years have been like for her, and why, despite the latest disappointment, she doesn't lose hope.

Read the interview here.  
