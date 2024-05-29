Four years and the trial has not even begun: Umar Khalid's partner





In September, Umar will complete four years in jail. Banojyotsna Lahiri, a researcher in Delhi and his partner since 2013, tells Jyoti Punwani what these years have been like for her, and why, despite the latest disappointment, she doesn't lose hope.





On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a trial court in Delhi rejected Dr Umar Khalid's bail. This is the third rejection since the fiery student leader was put behind bars on charges of having conspired to plan the February 2020 Delhi riots.