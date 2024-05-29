RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi records its highest ever temperature of 52.3C
May 29, 2024  16:56
image
Delhi's Mungeshpur area Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said. On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius. 

 A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website. An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan Features in Amritsar Campaign
Pakistan Features in Amritsar Campaign

Several candidates, including Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the BJP's Amritsar candidate, are promising resumption of India-Pakistan trade via the Attari-Wagah land route.

Sensex tanks 668 points on profit-booking
Sensex tanks 668 points on profit-booking

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, falling for the fourth day running amid profit-taking by cautious investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined...

Why Was Richa Upset With Bhansali?
Why Was Richa Upset With Bhansali?

She wept when the director took 101 takes to shoot a song for Heeramandi.

India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match

India has submitted its bid to host the much-anticipated World Chess Championship clash between teen sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China in November-December this year.

Sindhu enters second round, Lakshya goes down fighting
Sindhu enters second round, Lakshya goes down fighting

Former champion PV Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round but Lakshya Sen went down fighting to world number one Viktor Axelsen at the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Singapore on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances