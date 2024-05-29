RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi LG suspends Saurabh Bharadwaj's OSD
May 29, 2024  23:59
Suspended Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj/ANI Photo
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Wednesday suspended health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Officer on Special Duty RN Das with immediate effect in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical kits, according to an official order. 

Das was issued a show cause notice by the Directorate of Vigilance in April in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement of various items like Personal Protective Equipment kits, gloves, masks and Rapid Antigen Test kits worth around Rs 60 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. 

In the order issued on Wednesday, the directorate said, "The Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule-10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby, places the said Dr. R.N. Das, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Hon'ble Minister (Health), GNCTD, under suspension with immediate effect." -- PTI
