Court rejects Prajwal's pre-arrest bail plea

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.





According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.





Prajwal, grandson of JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.





He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large.





On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.





However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD-S MLA HD Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.





All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands. -- PTI

