RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court rejects Prajwal's pre-arrest bail plea
May 29, 2024  18:10
Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna
A special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended Janaa Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case. 

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun. 

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31. 

Prajwal, grandson of JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman. 

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large. 

On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT. 

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD-S MLA HD Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman. 

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Team India acclimatise to New York
SEE: Team India acclimatise to New York

As far as the players are concerned, there is an element of curiosity about playing cricket in New York. The Indian teams, over the years, have played primarily in Florida at the Fort Lauderhill ground during their tours of the West Indies.

Bengaluru women rush to open post office account after INDIA win rumour
Bengaluru women rush to open post office account after INDIA win rumour

There was such a rush that more counters were opened outside the GPO building, under the open sky, he added.

Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new head coach
Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new head coach

Barcelona have appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Last Dance: Final chance for Kohli, Rohit to give India a World Cup Trophy
Last Dance: Final chance for Kohli, Rohit to give India a World Cup Trophy

It's tough to find two cricketers who are so different from each other yet so closely intertwined by the same thread of fate as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Army men beat up 4 policemen in Kashmir; FIR lodged
Army men beat up 4 policemen in Kashmir; FIR lodged

Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances