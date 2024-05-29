RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Convoy of Brij Bhushan's son runs over 2 people
May 29, 2024  14:11
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Two youths were killed and a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle that was allegedly in the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh in Gonda on Wednesday, police said. 

 Karan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India chief. 

 The injured have been admitted to hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order. 

 Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot. The SUV that hit the duo lost control and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the road side, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN
