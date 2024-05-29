Chinese national among 5 held for cyber fraud in UP





The police received information regarding the bulk purchase of SIM cards, some of which were active in foreign countries and were being used to run social media accounts on different platforms, they said.





"Five people, including a Chinese national, who were part of a group duping common people through social media platforms have been arrested," deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.





"A total of 21 mobile phones, 223 SIMs including 94 new SIM cards, two laptops, seven Aadhaar cards, etc have been seized from their possession," Mishra said.





The accused were identified as Tenzin Kalsang, Krishna Murari, Tsering Dhondup, Shobhit Tiwari and Chinese national Zhu Junkai, police said. Junkai has a visa that is valid till August this year, additional DCP Manish Mishra said.





"The Chinese man worked as a facilitator for the fraud and was a link between other accused involved in the case," additional DCP Mishra said. -- PTI

