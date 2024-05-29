Central Railway's 63-hour mega block to affect Mumbai local train services





As services of local as well as long-distance trains are expected to remain badly hit during the block period, the railways have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling in local trains, if not necessary.





The mega block will be operated for platform extension and widening works at CSMT and Thane stations.





"A 63-hour mega block for the widening of platform nos 5 and 6 (in Thane) will start from Thursday midnight while a 36-hour block for the works related to the extension of platform nos 10 and 11 (at CSMT) will kick in from Friday midnight," Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division, told a press conference on Wednesday.





Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railways, said a total of 72 mail-express trains and 956 suburban trains on the main and Harbour corridors will remain cancelled from Friday to Sunday. -- PTI

The Central Railway will operate a 63-hour mega block from May 30 midnight for platform extension works for the Mumbai network, a development that will affect the services of local trains and the work schedule of lakhs of commuters dependent on them.