'Bihar won't be fooled by Lalu's family'May 29, 2024 12:07
'What social justice is Tejashwi talking about? Muslims in Bihar are asking we are 18%, and you are giving us 2 seats," says Ram Kripal Yadav in conversation with Archana Masih, Rajesh Karkera, Nikhil Lakshman in Patna. Read the interview here.
TOP STORIES
Bharat Electronics' growth story is intact after excellent Q4 performance
Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported excellent results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24, which were driven by decent EBITDA margins and higher PAT as well as good revenue growth. Order inflows were also good. BEL is a major...
T20 WC: Short of players, selector, head coach take field for Aus in warm-up
Short of players, a nine-man Australia needed as many as four support staff members on the field, including chief selector and head coach, in their T20 World Cup warm-up against Namibia but that did not change the expected outcome of the...