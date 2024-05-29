RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bibhav Kumar moves HC challenging his arrest
May 29, 2024  13:21
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar moves the Delhi High Court seeking direction to declare his arrest by Delhi Police as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

The plea also seeks order that the petitioner be paid appropriate compensation for his illegal arrest, in deliberate and blatant violation of the provisions of law. 

Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.
