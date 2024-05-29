B'desh MP murder: Flesh in tank sent to forensics





The Bangladesh Detective Department chief Harun-or-Rashid, who arrived in India on Sunday said that any development in the case could only be confirmed once results on the flesh samples are received.





"We have opened the sewage line and septic tank of that duplex flat (murder site) with the help of West Bengal CID and found flesh there," Harun-or-Rashid told media persons."





It will be sent for forensic and DNA tests, and only after that, something can be said...Only after forensic and DNA tests can we tell whose flesh it is..." he said.





The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anar.





"We also got many digital evidences and we will also record the statement of the accused butcher. After interrogation, we matched the statement with our accused in Bangladesh. We also got circumstantial evidence and we are matching it..." he had said earlier.





Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder."





He had stated that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder.





He said that he is in India, to collaborate with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to intensify efforts to apprehend the prime suspect behind the Bangladesh MP's murder.





He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu. -- ANI

