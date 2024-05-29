RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aiyar's remarks show Cong's 'anti-India' mindset: BJP
May 29, 2024  14:24
The BJP claimed on Wednesday that Mani Shankar Aiyar's description of the Chinese attack on India in 1962 as an "alleged" invasion shows the "anti-India" mindset of the Congress and is an signal to "enemy" countries to interfere in the electoral process here as the opposition is facing a "rout".

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Aiyar could not have made such a statement without the concurrence of Rahul Gandhi and also took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "silence" over the issue. 

Aiyar had made the remarks at a book launch event on Tuesday, kicking up a row and embarrassing his party and handing over an issue to the BJP for yet another time with his controversial comments. Aiyar, though, immediately issued an apology to defuse the crisis, while the Congress also distanced itself from the veteran leader.
