RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yes, PM sent by God... to help Adani: Rahul
May 28, 2024  16:06
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that an INDIA bloc government will end the 50 per cent cap on reservation while asserting that the alliance will protect the Constitution with "dil, jaan aur khoon".

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bansgaon with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi said, "There is INDIA bloc and the Constitution on one side and those who want to finish the Constitution on the other." 

"The INDIA bloc will protect the Constitution with "dil, jaan aur khoon (heart, life and blood)", he said and added that the alliance will end the 50 per cent cap on reservation while also increasing it. 

 On Agnipath, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc, once it assumes power, will tear apart the scheme and throw it in the dustbin. The government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022 for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three armed services. It provides for recruiting youngsters between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. 

 Gandhi also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "sent by God" comment and said God sent Modi to help Adani and not the poor. He asserted that the INDIA bloc will "jumpstart" the country's economy once it assumes power at the Centre. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'
'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'

'I tell those in their 20s that age is on their side and they should start exercising early.' 'Just like investing in good stocks, if they start early, they will get the multiplier effects of being healthy, fit and strong later in life.'

Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight
Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight

The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

12 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram
12 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar.

What's Janhvi Wearing!
What's Janhvi Wearing!

Look who watched Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi on Monday night.

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Alireza in Armageddon
Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Alireza in Armageddon

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa got off to a flier and defeated Firouzja Alireza of France in the Armageddon game in the first round of Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances