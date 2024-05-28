What happened to PM's 400 paar, asks Priyanka





"Earlier, he used to speak but now he doesn't speak. His mind keeps changing. What I know is that people are tired of their politics. They want that there should be talk on inflation, unemployment and on several serious issues," Priyanka said.





Earlier today, in an interview with ANI, PM Modi said that the last phase of the general elections will be the last stage of the people who dream big and make false promises. On being asked about whether he thinks that the BJP will cross 400 seats as the last phase of the elections is approaching, PM Modi said, "I can see many things in it. One, our new era will begin. There is a sign in it. Secondly, the people who were dreaming big and making big promises, this is the last stage for them as well. This is not just the last stage of elections; this is the last stage of their situation as well."





Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of ignoring Himachal during the floods. "Soon after our government was formed, a disaster struck Himachal Hundreds of people were left homeless, schools and roads were destroyed Every Congress leader worked for the people during the disaster Narendra Modi, who calls Himachal his second home, did not even come to see you," she said.





She further accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected government in Himachal Pradesh by using money power.





"In democracy, people are supreme- this is the ideology of Congress. But today a different kind of politics of BJP has emerged, which takes the name of religion but does not follow the path of religion. Religion teaches us to speak the truth and have respect for the people. But BJP tries to topple the government elected by the people on the basis of money and power," she said.

