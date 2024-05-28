RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC fighting for existence: Modi
May 28, 2024  11:09
With just days to go before the election process for the Lok Sabha ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge as the biggest gainer in West Bengal. 

He said the Lok Sabha election in the state "is one-sided" and Trinamool Congress leaders are "frustrated". 

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi spoke about his party's performance in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the party will get maximum success in the state.

 "In Bengal elections, TMC party is fighting for existence. You must have seen it in the last assembly elections, we had three seats. The people of Bengal took us from three to 80. We got a lot of support in the Lok Sabha in the last elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting most success in West Bengal." 

 In 2019, BJP made strong inroads into TMC stronghold in West Bengal, by winning 18 seats and being a close second to the ruling party in the state which won 22 seats.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that these elections in West Bengal are one-sided with the public supporting the BJP, which is creating panic in the Trinamool Congress government.

 "There are constant murders and attacks. The BJP workers are being locked in jails before the elections. Despite all these atrocities, the public is coming out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi added.
