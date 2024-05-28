RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana deputy CM's residence gets bomb threat, search on for caller
May 28, 2024  17:43
Telangana deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka/ANI Photo
Telangana deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka/ANI Photo
An unidentified person on Tuesday allegedly made a call stating that a bomb will explode at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad, prompting the police to carry out searches, official sources said. 

They said that an unidentified person called up the police control room and warned that a bomb would explode at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad city. 

The police immediately swung into action and searched the premises with the help of the bomb disposal squad. 

Telangana minister for panchayat raj and rural development and women and child welfare D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, visited Praja Bhavan, and met with the officials and also the family members of the deputy CM and discussed the matter. 

The minister instructed the officials to thoroughly check the visitors and to also step up security at Praja Bhavan, an official statement said. -- PTI
