RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stringent security to ensure Parl's safety, may inconvenience visitors: Speaker
May 28, 2024  23:59
image
Elaborate safety arrangements, which may inconvenience visitors, are in place in Parliament to ensure that incidents such as last year's security breach do not recur, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. 

Two persons had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke canisters while the House was in session. 

"We have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that such incidents do not recur," Birla said when asked about the safety measures put in place in the wake of the December 13 security breach. 

"We have utilised the latest technology to strengthen security. There may be some inconvenience to visitors in Parliament. But we have adopted stringent guidelines to secure Parliament for the future," Birla said. 

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on this day last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"In the past year, more than 80,000 people have come to visit the Parliament. People from various sects of life, including defence personnel, farmers, scientists and others, have visited the Parliament," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi's outskirts sizzle, Nafafgarh inches to 50 deg C
Delhi's outskirts sizzle, Nafafgarh inches to 50 deg C

The Mungeshpur weather station recorded a high of 48.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

Only English: PIL in HC against Hindi, Sanskrit titles to central laws
Only English: PIL in HC against Hindi, Sanskrit titles to central laws

The petitioner, advocate PV Jeevesh, said that while the Centre gave Hindi and Sanskrit titles to those important legislations, the majority of the legal fraternity in South India is not conversant with the two languages.

ITC's hotel demerger plan gets CCI nod
ITC's hotel demerger plan gets CCI nod

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved the demerger of the hotel business of diversified entity ITC Ltd into a separate entity. After the completion of the demerger, shares of ITC Hotels Ltd, a new entity, will be...

Tendulkar to boost India's morale at T20 WC tie vs Pak
Tendulkar to boost India's morale at T20 WC tie vs Pak

Tendulkar, who is associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the global body, will be in attendance at the Nassau County ground in the outskirts of New York

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances