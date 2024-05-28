RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Second phase of Mumbai coastal road to be opened by June 10: CM Shinde
May 28, 2024  18:21
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the second phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive will be opened by June 10. 

Shinde also inspected a leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end, which is a part of the first phase of the coastal road inaugurated in March. 

Talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said there were leakages in two to three expansion joints of the coastal road, and they will be plugged using polymer grouting. 

Shinde said he has also suggested polymer grouting on all 25 joints on each side of the tunnel to avoid water seepage even during monsoon. 

The repair work will not impact the vehicular movement on the coastal road, and motorists won't be inconvenienced, he said. 

The chief minister said the second phase of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli will be thrown open to traffic by June 10. 

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray said the coastal road would have been completed and opened to citizens by December 2023 if the MVA had been in power. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

From IPL glam to Mumbai slums: Justin Langer's journey
From IPL glam to Mumbai slums: Justin Langer's journey

Langer said conversation they had at that time included a deep dive into Chandrashekhar's life and 'his story blew me away'.

'KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to force BJP'
'KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to force BJP'

According to the confession statement of Radha Kishan Rao, 'Peddayana' was very angry for not completing the work as per his expectation.

After assembly rout, BRS voted out of many civic body posts
After assembly rout, BRS voted out of many civic body posts

The number of no-confidence motions is seen as unprecedented and the Congress bagging the posts of chiefs of Urban Local Bodies is expected to strengthen the party in urban areas.

French Open PIX: Zheng ousts Cornet; Rybakina advances
French Open PIX: Zheng ousts Cornet; Rybakina advances

Images from Day 3 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

Shooters level gun-tampering allegations against top rifle coach
Shooters level gun-tampering allegations against top rifle coach

A reputed national coach has been accused of tampering with rifles of some shooters by their parents, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the national federation, which has urged the aggrieved individuals to file a complaint.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances