SC refuses urgent hearing of Kejri's bail extension





The vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan said the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the listing of Kejriwal's application.





The bench said it's appropriate if the Chief Justice of India takes a call on the listing of the application for extension of bail as it has been filed in a case in which the judgment has already been reserved.





On May 17, the apex court had reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to allow an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case.