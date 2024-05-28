Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh

Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan SheikhMay 28, 2024 19:56
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh/File image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali on January 5, officials said on Tuesday.
The agency's first charge sheet in the case was filed on Monday before a Basirhat special court, they said.
The ED team came under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when it went to raid Sheikh's house in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
It had also gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, under the scanner in the scam, they said.
The charge sheet is against seven people, including Sheikh, his brother Alomgir and associates Jiauddin Mollah, Mafujar Mollah, and Didarbaksh Mollah, they said.
The CBI has invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the accused besides rioting and unlawful assembly among a number of other charges, they said. -- PTI
