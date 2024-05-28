RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sandeshkhali: CBI files charge sheet against Shahjahan Sheikh
May 28, 2024  14:05
Shahjahan Sheikh
Shahjahan Sheikh
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali, officials said on Tuesday. 

 The agency filed its first charge sheet in the case on Monday before a special court, they said. The ED team had come under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when they went to raid the house of Sheikh in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. 

 The team had gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick under scanner in the scam, they said.

 Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 km from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading. 

 The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, they said. Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6, they said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nancy Tyagi Stitches Her Way To Cannes
Nancy Tyagi Stitches Her Way To Cannes

'I chose the colour pink and I looked like a doll in it.' 'I worked on the pink gown single-handed and it took me one month...'

T20 WC: 'He'll be a different Hardik Pandya when he wears that blue jersey'
T20 WC: 'He'll be a different Hardik Pandya when he wears that blue jersey'

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has nothing but empathy for Hardik Pandya as he navigates a challenging phase in his career and is hopeful that the all-rounder, who "hasn't been a free man in the last two months", will become...

'Pack Your Bags'... Dhanashree To Chahal
'Pack Your Bags'... Dhanashree To Chahal

Chahal returned to the Indian team on the back of his strong performances in IPL 2024, where he took 18 wickets in 15 games.

Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya With IPL Trophy
Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya With IPL Trophy

Ananya danced with KKR star Andre Russell to Shah Rukh Khan's song Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki.

Large order book, EV demand drive auto parts maker Sona BLW growth
Large order book, EV demand drive auto parts maker Sona BLW growth

Auto parts maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona) reported strong revenue in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) as demand for electric vehicles expands. The company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances