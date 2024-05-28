RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan's Churu boils at 50.5 degrees C
May 28, 2024  19:25
Heat conditions intensified in Rajasthan, with Churu recording the highest temperature at 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal and the highest of the season, the local weather office said on Tuesday. 

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Churu saw its highest temperature at 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.

The day temperature reached 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, 48 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer, it said. 

Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius. 

The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999. 

The weather office said the entire desert state is in the grip of severe heat conditions with temperatures staying two to eight degrees Celsius above the season's normal. 

It predicted that the day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. -- PTI
