Rail traffic hit as good train derails near Mumbai
May 28, 2024  18:01
Five wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson said. 

The incident took place around 5.10 pm and no casualties have been reported, said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, Western Railway. 

The train, carrying iron coils, was heading for Panvel, he said. Efforts were on to restore the traffic on the affected line, Thakur added.
