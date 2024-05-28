RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pune car crash: Maha govt forms 3-member panel
May 28, 2024  09:03
image
The Maharashtra government has set up a three-member committee following the arrest of two doctors and an employee of Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the alleged manipulation of the blood sample of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash.

Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee.

The other members are Dr Gajanan Chavan, professor of the forensic medicine department of Grant Medical College, and Dr Sudhir Chowdhary, Special Duty Officer at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital.

The committee is asked to visit Pune on Tuesday.

The commissioner has also directed Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, to cooperate with the committee in the probe, as per the order.

Pune Police arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, and the staffer Atul Ghatkamble who works under Dr Taware. They were remanded in police custody till May 30. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adorable Anjali!
Adorable Anjali!

She can be crowned the poster girl of chilled-out, unpretentious styles.

The 102-Year-Old Cricketer
The 102-Year-Old Cricketer

Haji Karam Din continues to play the game he loves and inspires new generations with his passion for cricket.

Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open
Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

Cameras captured heartwarming moments of Rafa Jr. cheering from the stands alongside Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello.

Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of bail on health grounds; BJP calls 'drama'
Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of bail on health grounds; BJP calls 'drama'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days from the Supreme Court to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan in view of his 'sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled...

Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is unlikely to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1, sources said, as it coincides with the last phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances