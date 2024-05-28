RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prajwal's mom files for bail in kidnapping case
May 28, 2024  09:49
Prajwal Revanna released a video yesterday
Prajwal Revanna released a video yesterday
Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the obscene video case, has filed an anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested. 

 Bhavani has moved Karnataka High Court seeking relief from arrest by SIT. SIT has filed a case against five including her husband and father of Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna.

 HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a house help.

 Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I've Rs 20L FD. How To Invest in MFs?'
'I've Rs 20L FD. How To Invest in MFs?'

rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan answers your personal finance queries.

Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village
Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village

'There is uncertainty regarding job opportunities for our children after they serve for just four years under the Agnipath scheme.'

'I don't follow the records, the records follow me'
'I don't follow the records, the records follow me'

Cristiano Ronaldo capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign.

T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!
T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!

England's World Cup-winning former skipper Eoin Morgan picked India as his favourites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

My IPL 2024 Dream Team
My IPL 2024 Dream Team

Forget team colours! Let's build the ultimate dream team, a team that would dominate any opponent...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances