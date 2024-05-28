Prajwal's mom files for bail in kidnapping case





Bhavani has moved Karnataka High Court seeking relief from arrest by SIT. SIT has filed a case against five including her husband and father of Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna.





HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a house help.





Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the obscene video case, has filed an anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested.