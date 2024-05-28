Porsche teen's dad in police custody for kidnapping





The court also extended the police custody of the juvenile's grandfather till May 31 in the same case. Both the accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A A Pande.





They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement). Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city. The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.





The juvenile's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal (50), is already in judicial custody in a case registered against him and the managers and owners of two pubs under the Juvenile Justice Act.





The police have alleged that Vishal Agrawal and his father Surendra Agrawal (77) pressure on the driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving him threats. Surendra Agrawal was arrested in this connection on May 25 and then remanded in police custody till May 28.

