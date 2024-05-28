RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Panchayat 3 Review
May 28, 2024  11:56
"At the end of the second season, two major events took place, Abhishek was transferred by the vengeful MLA, Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha), and Prahlad's soldier son was killed at the battlefront, which was a surprisingly tragic turn for the usually sunny series to take.

"Season 3 picks up from there, with Abhishek thinking about his future and trying to avoid his new posting to Bhaypura, and a grieving Prahlad lying in a drunken stupor," writes Deepa Gahlot. Read the review here. 
See What The Stars Are Eating
Staying hydrated is the best way to beat the heat during summers. But gorging on scrumptious food every now then is equally important to stay happy and content.

Why You Should Diversify Your Portfolio
Build a portfolio diversified across market caps, investment styles, and geographies.

'Won't Allow Severe Cuts, It Will Destroy The Film'
'The chances of The Shameless passing through the censorship board in India are slim to none.'

India A to play Australia A ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy
India 'A' will play two first-class matches against Australia 'A' in the run-up to the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year, CA announced on Tuesday.

'We don't want Aadhar, Aadhar Hatao'
'The aged with retina and finger print issues are not getting access to pension and ration.' 'If all becomes digital -- what'll happen to the poor?'

