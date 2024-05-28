Panchayat 3 Review





Deepa Gahlot. Read the review "Season 3 picks up from there, with Abhishek thinking about his future and trying to avoid his new posting to Bhaypura, and a grieving Prahlad lying in a drunken stupor," writes. Read the review here.

"At the end of the second season, two major events took place, Abhishek was transferred by the vengeful MLA, Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha), and Prahlad's soldier son was killed at the battlefront, which was a surprisingly tragic turn for the usually sunny series to take.